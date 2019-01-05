Insider Selling: D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Director Sells $344,000.00 in Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.67%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $115,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/insider-selling-d-r-horton-inc-dhi-director-sells-344000-00-in-stock.html.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.