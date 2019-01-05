Insider Selling: LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) CEO Sells $32,289.14 in Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) CEO Terrence Murphy sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $32,289.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Terrence Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 717,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

