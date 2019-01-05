Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) VP Sells 9,475 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,475 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLAB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,433. The company has a market cap of $648.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Photronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 19.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 615,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 67,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

