Insider Selling: SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $231,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,974.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. 99,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,800. SurModics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a PEG ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.15.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the third quarter worth about $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

