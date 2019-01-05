Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (TWLO) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 3rd, George Hu sold 7,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $666,042.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $443,800.00.

On Monday, December 31st, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $872,700.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, George Hu sold 7,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $726,804.00.

On Friday, November 30th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $469,100.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $941,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, George Hu sold 7,554 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $580,298.28.

On Friday, November 16th, George Hu sold 15,517 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,325,151.80.

On Tuesday, November 13th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

