Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Insider Sells 15,236 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 15,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $401,620.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,178,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,075,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 746,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,051. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.3% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

