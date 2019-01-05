Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Cut by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,408 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $226,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morningstar set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.49.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

