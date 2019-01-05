Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.13.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.68. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.24 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.54% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,343 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $152,806.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 50,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $5,053,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,550,342.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 816,242 shares of company stock worth $85,567,156. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $126,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $280,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.