InterGroup (INTG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. InterGroup has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.24.

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. InterGroup had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of InterGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

