International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,722,352.00 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.38 per share, with a total value of $6,722,352.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,519,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,451,956.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 92,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.17 per share, with a total value of $12,464,393.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 50,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.38 per share, with a total value of $6,722,352.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 52,200 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.31 per share, with a total value of $6,906,582.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 68,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.02 per share, with a total value of $8,854,362.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 79,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $10,161,612.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 48,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $6,038,880.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 172,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.53 per share, with a total value of $22,158,572.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 79,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.17 per share, with a total value of $10,481,081.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.38 per share, with a total value of $13,338,000.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 74,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.16 per share, with a total value of $10,001,840.00.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Raymond James cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,861,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,718,000 after buying an additional 2,277,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

