Intersect ENT (XENT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have $31.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug-device company. The Company’s initial products, PROPEL and PROPEL mini, are drug-eluting implants for use in patients with chronic sinusitis. It offers products and therapies for ear, nose, and throat surgeons to improve treatment for their patients with chronic diseases. Intersect ENT, Inc. is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XENT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 0.64. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $592,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $359,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,833 shares of company stock worth $2,146,596. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 2,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

