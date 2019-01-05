Invacare (IVC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of IVC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 581,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invacare has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invacare will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Invacare’s payout ratio is currently -2.59%.

In other Invacare news, Director Clifford D. Nastas acquired 9,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathleen P. Leneghan acquired 6,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $184,485. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invacare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after buying an additional 152,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Invacare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,289,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after buying an additional 134,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invacare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after buying an additional 134,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invacare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,961,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after buying an additional 281,989 shares in the last quarter.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

