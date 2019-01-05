Invesco (IVZ) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.26. 5,041,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,421,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Invesco by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

