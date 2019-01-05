Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,558,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,172,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.08 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1534 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

