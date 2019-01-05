Investment Company PLC (THE) (INV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:INV opened at GBX 2.96 ($0.04) on Friday. Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 301 ($3.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 350.60 ($4.58).

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

