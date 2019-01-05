Investors Buy Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $10.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $6.69 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $16.63

Several research firms have issued reports on BVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $271.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 47.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

