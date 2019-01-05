Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,320 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,030% compared to the typical volume of 138 call options.

Shares of HRTX opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 326.79% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

