Investors Buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $386.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $259.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $127.92 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded down ($1.40) for the day and closed at $97.11

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $335.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 39,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 82,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

