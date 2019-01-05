Investors Buy Public Storage (PSA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $66.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.72 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Public Storage had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Public Storage traded down ($2.20) for the day and closed at $196.60

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.51 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.38% and a return on equity of 30.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

In other Public Storage news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $3,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

