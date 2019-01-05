Investors Buy Shares of Home Depot (HD) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $230.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $161.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.53 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Home Depot had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Home Depot traded down ($3.80) for the day and closed at $168.61

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,172.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,692.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $2,323,216.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,462 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after acquiring an additional 991,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,464,000 after acquiring an additional 946,206 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,811,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,512,000 after acquiring an additional 813,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

