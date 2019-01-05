Investors Sell DTE Energy (DTE) on Strength (DTE)

Traders sold shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $26.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.39 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, DTE Energy had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. DTE Energy traded up $0.45 for the day and closed at $108.34

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.62%.

In related news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $219,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,911,000 after buying an additional 311,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,911,000 after buying an additional 311,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,272,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,779,000 after buying an additional 2,367,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,105,000 after purchasing an additional 447,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,205,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,598,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

