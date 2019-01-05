Investors Sell General Mills (GIS) on Strength (GIS)

Investors sold shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $37.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.37 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, General Mills had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. General Mills traded up $0.60 for the day and closed at $39.03

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of General Mills by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.5% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

