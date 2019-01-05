Investors Sell Schlumberger (SLB) on Strength (SLB)

Traders sold shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) on strength during trading on Thursday. $124.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $168.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.46 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Schlumberger had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Schlumberger traded up $0.40 for the day and closed at $37.60
Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3,884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.
Recommended Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.