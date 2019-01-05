Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Stake Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,054,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,965,000 after purchasing an additional 124,233 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $212,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $211,397.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,774 shares in the company, valued at $872,751.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,177 shares of company stock worth $2,953,217. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $54.33 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

