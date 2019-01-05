IOST 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.83 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, DragonEX, OKEx and Vebitcoin. IOST has a market capitalization of $70.19 million and $2.83 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.13205166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028270 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00001013 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,003,807,131 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, BitMax, ABCC, Vebitcoin, BitMart, DragonEX, BigONE, Zebpay, Bitrue, Cobinhood, Bitkub, Upbit, Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDAX, OKEx, Binance, Koinex, Bithumb, WazirX, Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coineal, GOPAX, Huobi, IDEX, OTCBTC, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

