iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Shares Gap Down to $38.76

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.25, but opened at $38.76. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 940381 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,640,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,636,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,793 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,397,000. Finally, Cabana LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18,779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 421,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 418,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

