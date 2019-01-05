iTicoin Market Capitalization Achieves $80,635.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. iTicoin has a total market cap of $80,635.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iTicoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00064999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.02271740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00158303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00202766 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026038 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026083 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.