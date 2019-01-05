J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Stephens set a $118.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,433. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 760.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.