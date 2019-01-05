J M Smucker Co (SJM) Insider Sells $94,570.83 in Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $94,570.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SJM opened at $95.88 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth about $115,111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 347.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

