J2 Global (JCOM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JCOM. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.75. 327,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,900. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,070 in the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in J2 Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in J2 Global by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in J2 Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

