Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

