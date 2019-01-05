Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.32.

Jagged Peak Energy stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 978,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Jagged Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,949,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,998,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,125. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,856,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,168,000 after purchasing an additional 361,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,856,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,168,000 after purchasing an additional 361,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jagged Peak Energy (JAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.