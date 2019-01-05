Jane Street Group LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (CNXT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Shares of CNXT stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

