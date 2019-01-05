Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after purchasing an additional 323,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,607,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,481,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,458,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,986,000 after purchasing an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,344,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 622,618 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,115,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,017,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $67.00 price objective on Dolby Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $305,063.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $233,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,761. 40.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLB stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

