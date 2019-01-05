Jason Industries (JASN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Jason Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jason Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ JASN opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 0.94. Jason Industries has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jason Industries will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Hyman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 184,978 shares of company stock valued at $330,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 733,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jason Industries in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 243,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Featured Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jason Industries (JASN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.