JD.Com (JD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JD. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.35.

JD.Com stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,227.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in JD.Com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JD.Com by 33.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JD.Com by 56.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

