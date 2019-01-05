Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (BNR) a €42.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.24 ($61.90).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €38.60 ($44.88) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.