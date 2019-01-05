Jefferies Financial Group Boosts PureTech Health (PRTC) Price Target to GBX 255

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report released on Friday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.51).

PRTC traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 169.50 ($2.21). The company had a trading volume of 35,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,917. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

