Jeld-Wen (JELD) Trading Up 5.8%

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 1,013,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 827,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Bank of America set a $23.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Jeld-Wen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 239,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,660,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 8,218,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,665,000 after acquiring an additional 737,178 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jeld-Wen (JELD) Trading Up 5.8%” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/jeld-wen-jeld-trading-up-5-8.html.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.