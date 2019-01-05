Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jounce Therapeutics and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 1 2 3 0 2.33 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.13%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $71.64 million 2.00 -$16.44 million ($0.57) -7.70 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$9.96 million ($1.98) -2.46

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jounce Therapeutics. Jounce Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics -59.74% -29.58% -13.65% BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -168.28% -74.56%

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody for combination therapy. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.