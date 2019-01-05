JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Unum Group (UNM) Price Target to $45.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unum Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

UNM stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 550,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

