JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,933,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321,337. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $335.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.