JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Appian Corp (APPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 1,786.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Appian by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Appian by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Appian by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 398,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 113,780 shares during the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

In other Appian news, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $599,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,232.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 4,945 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $129,608.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,439,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,249,359 and sold 64,145 shares valued at $1,762,179. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Appian Corp has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 85.70% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/jpmorgan-chase-co-raises-stake-in-appian-corp-appn.html.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.