Jungheinrich (JGHAF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jungheinrich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

OTCMKTS:JGHAF opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $50.67.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

