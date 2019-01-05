Just Eat (JE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JE. UBS Group set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on Just Eat and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on Just Eat and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on Just Eat and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 859.18 ($11.23).

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 590.40 ($7.71) on Wednesday. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

In other Just Eat news, insider Helen A. Weir sold 5,000 shares of Just Eat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.70), for a total value of £29,450 ($38,481.64).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

