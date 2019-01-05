Keane Group (FRAC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 14,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,212,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

FRAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keane Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Keane Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Keane Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $856.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keane Group Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 5,251,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $56,555,951.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,175 shares in the company, valued at $556,466,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Keane Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keane Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Keane Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 936,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 61,570 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keane Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Keane Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,615,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after buying an additional 639,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

