Keith Wayne Ward Sells 4,150 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $224,058.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Wayne Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $318,107.50.

On Thursday, November 1st, Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $282,530.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Keith Wayne Ward sold 14,250 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $813,390.00.

RETA stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.82. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,663,000 after acquiring an additional 424,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,101,000 after purchasing an additional 509,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,101,000 after purchasing an additional 509,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,233,000 after buying an additional 593,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after buying an additional 550,706 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RETA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

