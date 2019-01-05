Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Holdings Cut by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.17 per share, with a total value of $65,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $220,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 62,830 shares of company stock worth $1,679,828 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

NYSE:KDP opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

