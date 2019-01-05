Kimball International Inc (KBAL) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Kimball International worth $36,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kimball International by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 97.5% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBAL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $14.83 on Friday. Kimball International Inc has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $194.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

