Kimball International (KBAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Kimball International stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $525.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.12 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kimball International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Kimball International by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimball International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

